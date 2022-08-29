Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Shutterstock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK remained flat at $57.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

