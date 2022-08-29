Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Shutterstock has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.7 %

SSTK stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $57.50. 1,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shutterstock by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 72.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

