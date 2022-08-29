Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 15th

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Shutterstock has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.42. 1,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTK. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

