Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $13.70 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.59. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 24,563 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBSW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Articles

