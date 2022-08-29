Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 31.0% in August

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the July 31st total of 108,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Siebert Financial stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. 6,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,882. The company has a market cap of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter.

SIEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

