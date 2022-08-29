Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Up 67.8% in August

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the July 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWIR remained flat at $30.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 422,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.59. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. Sierra Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after purchasing an additional 466,126 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 61.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 984,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,227 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 273.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Articles

