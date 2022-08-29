Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Reaches $0.0004

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded up 107.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $318,695.90 and $1,843.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

