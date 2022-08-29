Simon Soh Sells 18,844 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $288,501.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,987.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simon Soh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Simon Soh sold 17,834 shares of First Financial Northwest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $276,962.02.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

FFNW stock remained flat at $15.24 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $138.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.45. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 850.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

