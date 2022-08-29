Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,914,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $272.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.63 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

