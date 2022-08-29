Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 1.72% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $10.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

