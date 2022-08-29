Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $9.33 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,655 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

