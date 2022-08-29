Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,086 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $13,595,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 76,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTG stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

