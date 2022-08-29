Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after buying an additional 195,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,439,000 after buying an additional 164,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $402.10 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $438.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.53 and a 200-day moving average of $391.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

