Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 316,513 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,513 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.72%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

