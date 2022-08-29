Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 75,300 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,300 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BHK opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.