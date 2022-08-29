Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 90,408 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90,408 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 84.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 47,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $26,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

