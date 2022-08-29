Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.