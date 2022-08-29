Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Up 10.3%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 262,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 118,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Small Pharma Trading Up 20.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$75.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.0584615 earnings per share for the current year.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. The company's clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. It is also developing a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

