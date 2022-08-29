Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Up 38.1% in August

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Smart for Life Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,362. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52. Smart for Life has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Smart for Life in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart for Life

About Smart for Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

