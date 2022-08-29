Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Up 0.3 %
CREG opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $9.17.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
