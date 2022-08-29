SmartX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $0.00 (SAT)

SmartX (SAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One SmartX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SmartX has traded 96.8% lower against the US dollar. SmartX has a market cap of $0.00 and $17,645.00 worth of SmartX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmartX Coin Profile

SmartX is a coin. SmartX’s official Twitter account is @SmartX_one.

SmartX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sandblock’s goal is to balance and redefine the relationship between businesses and their customers by building a decentralized protocol to define, measure and improve customer satisfaction in orderto benefit both sides. Sandblock’s Protocol aims at fostering crypto payments by building a reliable decentralized ecosystem thatrewards customers fortheir engagement and loyalty. The core protocol behind Sandblock is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. It uses the most advanced blockchain technologies to prevent fraud, malicious actions, and verify transactions to ensure that each actorin the ecosystem gets rewarded as intended. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartX using one of the exchanges listed above.

