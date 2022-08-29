Smoothy Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $66,966.59 and $309,992.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.68 or 0.02820934 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00820876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

