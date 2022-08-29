Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.79.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

