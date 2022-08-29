Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.79.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after buying an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

