Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the July 31st total of 71,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNAD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 8,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,659. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNAD. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

