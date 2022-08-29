Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $144.00

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $144.00 and last traded at $144.00, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.12.

Soitec Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

