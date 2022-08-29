Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,995,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,697,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance
Solar Integrated Roofing stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.65.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
