Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,995,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,697,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

Solar Integrated Roofing stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. operates as an integrated, single-source solar power, HVAC, and roofing systems installation company. It provides various solutions, including sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup, and electric vehicle charging stations to roofing, HVAC, and related electrical contracting work.

