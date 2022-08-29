Solrise Finance Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $427,567.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821710 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Solrise Finance
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 83,926,928 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Buying and Selling Solrise Finance
