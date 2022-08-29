Sonar (PING) Achieves Market Cap of $3.06 Million

Sonar (PING) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Sonar has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $18,651.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 828.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.72 or 0.02818306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00822259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken.

Sonar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

