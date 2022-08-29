SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Down 23.8% in August

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 165,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 69.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 211.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.