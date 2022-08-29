Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.50. 10,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.79. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 75,665 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

