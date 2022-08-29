Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 146363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Down 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$51.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Southern Silver Exploration

(Get Rating)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.