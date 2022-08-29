Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Lowered to $7.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

SWN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.62. 463,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,399,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 734,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 234,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

