S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 3.3% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.44% of S&P Global worth $435,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

SPGI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $364.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,930. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

