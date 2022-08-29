Spark Investment Management LLC Has $16.03 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,160 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 15.4% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,964.5% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 28,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 53,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 308,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 127,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

META traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,641,996. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.13. The company has a market capitalization of $430.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.