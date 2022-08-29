SparkPoint Fuel Price Reaches $0.0020 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $56,447.47 and approximately $224.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00820212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

