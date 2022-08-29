Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the July 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS SPMTF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Spearmint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
