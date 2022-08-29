Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the July 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS SPMTF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Spearmint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, lithium, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the McGee Lithium Clay project covering an area of approximately 880 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.