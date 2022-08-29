Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

