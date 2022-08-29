Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $72.45. 136,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,028. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spire by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Spire by 71.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 16.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spire by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.