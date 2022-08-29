Splintershards (SPS) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $42.48 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00027999 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000220 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00083473 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000505 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00053277 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 907,927,454 coins and its circulating supply is 805,656,508 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.