Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,295 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Splunk by 2,545.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Splunk by 56.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

