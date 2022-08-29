Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPLK. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.93.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

