Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Marcho Partners LLP

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,654 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up 9.5% of Marcho Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marcho Partners LLP owned 0.27% of Spotify Technology worth $77,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $109.32. 17,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,814. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $120.72.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

