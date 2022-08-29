Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Marcho Partners LLP

Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,654 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up 9.5% of Marcho Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marcho Partners LLP owned 0.27% of Spotify Technology worth $77,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $109.32. 17,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,814. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $120.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.