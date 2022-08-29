SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,490 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.73. 9,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

