SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $139.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.61. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

