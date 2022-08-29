SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAPR. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 492,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 138,053 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $948,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $34.17.

