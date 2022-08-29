SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 9,176 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 630.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

PFEB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.93. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,868. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

