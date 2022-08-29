SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $39,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Chubb by 960.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Chubb by 178.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.92. 3,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,432. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.89.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

