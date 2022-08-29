SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

NYSE:C opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

