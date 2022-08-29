SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,191,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in CoStar Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.81. 3,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.